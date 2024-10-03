Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VSFB Graduates New 2024 Honor Guardsmen

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Vandenberg Honor Guard graduates pose for a group photo at their graduation at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024. The Honor Guard renders military honors to Air and Space Force personnel and their families, as well as posting the colors during official military ceremonies. If you are interested in joining the Vandenberg Honor Guard’s ranks, contact their office at 30FSS.FSOHG.HonorGuard@spaceforce.mil. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 18:10
    Photo ID: 8679525
    VIRIN: 241003-X-XI961-1079
    Resolution: 5909x3932
    Size: 12.18 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    honor guard
    commitment
    graduation
    usaf
    Ussf

