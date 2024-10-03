VSFB Graduates New 2024 Honor Guardsmen

Vandenberg Honor Guard graduates pose for a group photo at their graduation at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024. The Honor Guard renders military honors to Air and Space Force personnel and their families, as well as posting the colors during official military ceremonies. If you are interested in joining the Vandenberg Honor Guard’s ranks, contact their office at 30FSS.FSOHG.HonorGuard@spaceforce.mil. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
