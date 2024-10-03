FRCSW Welcomes VADM Pappano

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VADM Scott Pappano (center) receives information on the FRCSW F/A-18 repair process from (L to R) Mr. Oussam “Sam” Filali (FRCSW F/A-18 Fleet Support Team Lead Engineer) and Mr. Ehren Terbeek (FRCSW F/A-18 Program Manager) while Mr. Farzad Baban (FRCSW MRO-E Director) and Mr. Thom Jarvis (FRCSW FST Director) look on. VADM Pappano was aboard NAS North Island in Coronado, CA.