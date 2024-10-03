FRCSW Welcomes VADM Pappano

VADM Scott Pappano (center) receives information on the FRCSW F/A-18 repair process from (L to R) Mr. Oussam “Sam” Filali (FRCSW F/A-18 Fleet Support Team Lead Engineer) and Mr. Ehren Terbeek (FRCSW F/A-18 Program Manager) while Mr. Farzad Baban (FRCSW MRO-E Director) and Mr. Thom Jarvis (FRCSW FST Director) look on. VADM Pappano was aboard NAS North Island in Coronado, CA.
|09.05.2024
|10.04.2024 16:19
|8679240
|240905-N-JO235-6757
|3052x2036
|4.16 MB
|US
|0
|0
