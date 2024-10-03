Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCSW Welcomes VADM Pappano [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FRCSW Welcomes VADM Pappano

    UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    VADM Scott Pappano (center) receives information on the FRCSW F/A-18 repair process from (L to R) Mr. Oussam “Sam” Filali (FRCSW F/A-18 Fleet Support Team Lead Engineer) and Mr. Ehren Terbeek (FRCSW F/A-18 Program Manager) while Mr. Farzad Baban (FRCSW MRO-E Director) and Mr. Thom Jarvis (FRCSW FST Director) look on. VADM Pappano was aboard NAS North Island in Coronado, CA.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 16:19
    Photo ID: 8679240
    VIRIN: 240905-N-JO235-6757
    Resolution: 3052x2036
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCSW Welcomes VADM Pappano [Image 4 of 4], by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FRCSW Hosts VADM Pappano
    FRCSW Welcomes VADM Pappano
    FRCSW Welcomes VADM Pappano
    FRCSW Welcomes VADM Pappano

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download