    NCNG Veterans Receive Recognition

    RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly 

    449th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Twelve retired National Guardsmen pose for a photo during the NCNG Guardians of the Old North State Salute to Service retirement ceremony at North Carolina’s Joint Force Headquarters on September 7th, 2024.

