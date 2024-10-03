NCNG Veterans Receive Recognition

RALEIGH, N.C. - Twelve retired National Guardsmen returned to North Carolina’s Joint Force Headquarters where they were recognized during the NCNG Guardians of the Old North State Salute to Service retirement ceremony on September 7th, 2024.



Each veteran was called upon to walk across the stage and receive a plaque commemorating their dedicated years of service to a long-standing organization.



“This is really special,” said retired U.S. Army National Guardsman First Sgt. Holly Mullis. “I’ve spent the last 26 years of my life wearing this uniform so it’s great to feel like I’m appreciated.”



When all twelve Tarheel veterans stood upon the stage, the auditorium abrupted into applause. Altogether, they had accrued over 300 years of service.



“We need to remind ourselves that it’s important to tell people, thank you for what they have done,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Douglas Windley, the 130th Movement Enhancement Brigade brigade chaplain.



From serving in their communities to traveling the world, these soldiers and airmen have remained steadfast in ensuring the nation’s security.



“This is important because our service members are the core of the National Guard,” said Air Force Capt. Kelnisha Walls, who retired from the National Guard with 20 years of service. "The mission couldn’t happen without them so it’s important to value and celebrate them.”



Each Guardsman who chose to raise their right hand and voluntarily step into fresh combat boots joined the continuation of a 361-year legacy of N.C. National Guardsmen who have fearlessly answered the call.

Now, it’s time for these Tarheel vets to hang up their weathered combat boots and take on a new post alongside their families.



“For anyone observing the ceremony, they’ll know one day that they’ll be sitting in that seat and they too will have the opportunity to be honored and remembered for their service,” Windley said.



As the ceremony came to a close, it was officially time for the retirees to step down so the next generation of service members could take the guidon and continue the Guard legacy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2024 Date Posted: 10.04.2024 13:24 Story ID: 482549 Location: RALEIGH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCNG Veterans Receive Recognition, by SSG Hannah Tarkelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.