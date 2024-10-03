81st Training Wing Commander Leads Community Spirit with Coin Toss at Local College Football Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Football players and officials look to see the results of a coin toss made by U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, September 26, 2024. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Bulldogs football team took on the Pearl River Community College Wildcats during military appreciation night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida)