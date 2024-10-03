Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    81st Training Wing Commander Leads Community Spirit with Coin Toss at Local College Football Game [Image 11 of 12]

    81st Training Wing Commander Leads Community Spirit with Coin Toss at Local College Football Game

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida 

    81st Training Wing

    Football players and officials look to see the results of a coin toss made by U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, Jr., 81st Training Wing commander, at A.L. May Memorial Stadium, September 26, 2024. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Bulldogs football team took on the Pearl River Community College Wildcats during military appreciation night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kurstyn Canida)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 11:50
    Photo ID: 8678360
    VIRIN: 240926-F-JH376-1150
    Resolution: 4762x3168
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Keesler AFB
    81st Training Wing
    AETC
    Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

