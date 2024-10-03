Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pittsburgh District celebrates employees, project achievements with tour of John P. Murtha Locks and Dam [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pittsburgh District celebrates employees, project achievements with tour of John P. Murtha Locks and Dam

    PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Michel Sauret    

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Col. Nicholas Melin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District commander, and Brian Trzaska, the deputy district engineer for Planning, Programs and Project Management, embrace a dump of water poured over their heads from a front loader as a show of morale during an Employee Day celebration at the John P. Murtha Locks and Dam in Monessen, Pennsylvania, Oct. 3, 2024.

    District leaders recognized individual achievements of employees and supervisors with an awards ceremony during Employee Day and celebrated the collective work it took to complete the construction project and upgrades at the navigation facility in Monessen, Pennsylvania, Oct. 3, 2024.

    Planning for the new lock chamber and control tower at John P. Murtha began in the 1990s and took 20 years of construction to complete. The project modernized the facility by replacing an older, smaller chamber with a new one measuring 720 feet long by 84 feet wide. The construction also included a control tower with state-of-the-art systems and the potential to remote-control other facilities in the future. The new chamber expands the facility’s capacity to support commercial navigation throughout the region and the nation.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 10:28
    Photo ID: 8678137
    VIRIN: 241003-A-TI382-8602
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh District celebrates employees, project achievements with tour of John P. Murtha Locks and Dam [Image 8 of 8], by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pittsburgh District celebrates employees, project achievements with tour of John P. Murtha Locks and Dam
    Pittsburgh District celebrates employees, project achievements with tour of John P. Murtha Locks and Dam
    Pittsburgh District celebrates employees, project achievements with tour of John P. Murtha Locks and Dam
    Pittsburgh District celebrates employees, project achievements with tour of John P. Murtha Locks and Dam
    Pittsburgh District celebrates employees, project achievements with tour of John P. Murtha Locks and Dam
    Pittsburgh District celebrates employees, project achievements with tour of John P. Murtha Locks and Dam
    Pittsburgh District celebrates employees, project achievements with tour of John P. Murtha Locks and Dam
    Pittsburgh District celebrates employees, project achievements with tour of John P. Murtha Locks and Dam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Murtha
    Pittsburgh District
    Charleroi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download