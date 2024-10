Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A joint Base Guam and U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam color guard present the colors as Capt. Jessica Worst takes command of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam from Capt. Robert Kistner in a change of command ceremony at the Naval Base Guam theater in Santa Rita, Guam, on Oct. 4, 2024. Rear Adm. Sean Regan, U.S. Coast Guard 14th District commander, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)