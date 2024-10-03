Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wasp Pulls Into Cyprus for Scheduled Mid-deployment Voyage Repair [Image 2 of 2]

    Wasp Pulls Into Cyprus for Scheduled Mid-deployment Voyage Repair

    LIMASSOL, CYPRUS

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Soren Quinata 

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    241004-N-NT298-2248 LIMASSOL, Cyprus (Oct. 4, 2024) The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) pulls into Limassol, Cyprus, for a scheduled mid-deployment voyage repair period, Oct. 4, 2024. Wasp is conducting operations in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of operations as the flagship of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group (WSP ARG)-24th MEU (SOC). The WSP ARG-24th MEU (SOC) is on a scheduled deployment to the NAVEUR-NAVAF area of operations, supporting U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, to continue promoting regional stability and deterring aggression. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Soren V.P. Quinata)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 04:21
    Photo ID: 8677628
    VIRIN: 241004-N-NT298-2248
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: LIMASSOL, CY
    This work, Wasp Pulls Into Cyprus for Scheduled Mid-deployment Voyage Repair [Image 2 of 2], by SA Soren Quinata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Wasp (LHD 1)
    Task Force 61/2
    WSPARG-24THMEU
    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC)
    mid-deployment voyage repair (MDVR)

