    USS Wasp (LHD 1) Arrives in Limassol, Cyprus [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Wasp (LHD 1) Arrives in Limassol, Cyprus

    LIMASSOL, CYPRUS

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Sammet 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Wasp (WSP) Amphibious Ready Group (ARG)-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC), arrive in Limassol, Cyprus to conduct scheduled mid-deployment voyage repair to Wasp, and bilateral training with the Republic of Cyprus National Guard, Oct. 4, 2024. The training, set to take place from September to early November, was coordinated with the Government of the Republic of Cyprus and is designed to strengthen the operational capabilities of both forces and reaffirm the strong security cooperation and commitment to regional stability between the U.S. and Cyprus. The 24th MEU (SOC) and Wasp Amphibious Ready Group are on a scheduled deployment to U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations to support U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. Routine training exercises ensure that we, alongside our Allies and partners, are postured and ready to respond rapidly and effectively to any mission.

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 02:02
    Photo ID: 8677591
    VIRIN: 241004-M-KW118-1573
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: LIMASSOL, CY
    This work, USS Wasp (LHD 1) Arrives in Limassol, Cyprus [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Ryan Sammet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

