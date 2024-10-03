Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts 8010 Drill [Image 7 of 9]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts 8010 Drill

    JAPAN

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 2, 2024) A firefighter with Commander, Naval Region Japan Fire & Emergency Services locates a casualty during an integrated industrial firefighting drill with Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) aboard America, Oct. 2. The drill, required by the Industrial Ship Safety Manual for Fire Prevention (8010), was created to train integrated teams of Sailors and base firefighters to respond to casualties in industrial environments. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.04.2024 01:44
