Vice President Harris and Government Officials Visit Meadowbrook Community Impacted by Hurricane Helene in Augusta, GA

Augusta, Ga. (Oct. 2, 2024) - Vice President Harris joins FEMA Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Mayor Garnett Johnson to visit the Meadowbrook community in Augusta, Georgia, where they met with a family of survivors impacted by Hurricane Helene. During the visit, Vice President Harris gave remarks addressing the impact of the hurricane and the government's commitment to supporting the affected communities in their recovery. (FEMA Photo by Gregory Wayne)
