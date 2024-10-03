Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct flight quarters with an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter as part of an exercise with the HMAS Sydney V in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240930-N-CV021-1054 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 30, 2024) Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Diquan Anderson, from Cameron, North Carolina, left, and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Robert Taylor, from Jonesboro, Georgia, right, conduct flight quarters with an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the Hobart-class guided-missile destroyer HMAS Sydney V (DDG 42) during an exercise in the South China Sea, Sept. 30, 2024. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)