STRI Day on October 3, 2024

Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Board, a senior combat medical specialist with the Indiana Army National Guard, answers questions from Karen Rosser, Product Manager for Medical Simulation at the U. S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), during the “Soldier Spotlight” feature as part of STRI Day on Oct. 3. The Soldier Spotlight allows the PEO STRI workforce to hear directly from Soldiers on how PEO STRI simulation, training, and instrumentation products help to modernize the Army, increase readiness, and build the Army of 2030. STRI Days are monthly events at PEO STRI dedicated to facilitating mandatory training, increasing team building, recognizing the achievements of the workforce, and promoting esprit de corps. (U. S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)