Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STRI Day on October 3, 2024

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    STRI Day on October 3, 2024

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Donnie Ryan 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    Sgt. 1st Class Sarah Board, a senior combat medical specialist with the Indiana Army National Guard, answers questions from Karen Rosser, Product Manager for Medical Simulation at the U. S. Army’s Program Executive Office for Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), during the “Soldier Spotlight” feature as part of STRI Day on Oct. 3. The Soldier Spotlight allows the PEO STRI workforce to hear directly from Soldiers on how PEO STRI simulation, training, and instrumentation products help to modernize the Army, increase readiness, and build the Army of 2030. STRI Days are monthly events at PEO STRI dedicated to facilitating mandatory training, increasing team building, recognizing the achievements of the workforce, and promoting esprit de corps. (U. S. Army photo by Donnie Ryan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 19:24
    Photo ID: 8677106
    VIRIN: 241003-A-SV210-2969
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STRI Day on October 3, 2024, by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Indiana Army National Guard
    Modernization
    Medical Simulation
    PEO STRI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download