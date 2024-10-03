Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas National Guard Supplies MREs for Hurricane Helene Recovery Support [Image 1 of 5]

    Arkansas National Guard Supplies MREs for Hurricane Helene Recovery Support

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Dahl, Air Transportation Function, 189th Logistics Readiness Squadron, straps down pallets of Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs) to be sent in support of Hurricane Helene recovery on October 3, 2024, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. The Arkansas National Guard shipped more than 25,300 MREs to Georgia to help feed civilians in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)

    Date Taken: 10.03.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 18:45
    Photo ID: 8677082
    VIRIN: 241003-Z-IL406-1072
    Resolution: 3869x2901
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, ARKANSAS, US
    This work, Arkansas National Guard Supplies MREs for Hurricane Helene Recovery Support [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    hurricane response
    National Guard Response
    Hurricane Helene
    GNGHH2024
    HurricaneHelene24

