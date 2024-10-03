Arkansas National Guard Supplies MREs for Hurricane Helene Recovery Support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Dahl, Air Transportation Function, 189th Logistics Readiness Squadron, straps down pallets of Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs) to be sent in support of Hurricane Helene recovery on October 3, 2024, at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas. The Arkansas National Guard shipped more than 25,300 MREs to Georgia to help feed civilians in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock)