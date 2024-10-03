20204 FAFB Fire Prevention Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Chad Cisewski, front left, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Lindsay Moon, front right, 92nd ARW command chief, and Airmen assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineering Squadron pose for a photo with the signed 92nd ARW’s Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 30. 2024. Cisewski proclaimed Oct. 6-12, 2024, as FPW throughout the Fairchild community. FPW is an annual observance that aims to raise awareness about the importance of fire safety and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)