Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20204 FAFB Fire Prevention Week [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    20204 FAFB Fire Prevention Week

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Chad Cisewski, front left, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, Chief Master Sgt. Lindsay Moon, front right, 92nd ARW command chief, and Airmen assigned to the 92nd Civil Engineering Squadron pose for a photo with the signed 92nd ARW’s Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 30. 2024. Cisewski proclaimed Oct. 6-12, 2024, as FPW throughout the Fairchild community. FPW is an annual observance that aims to raise awareness about the importance of fire safety and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 17:42
    Photo ID: 8676992
    VIRIN: 240930-F-TJ635-1020
    Resolution: 5310x3533
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20204 FAFB Fire Prevention Week [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    20204 FAFB Fire Prevention Week
    20204 FAFB Fire Prevention Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Safety
    Fire Prevention Week
    Fire Prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download