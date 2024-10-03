Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Urban Search and Rescue Team Member and Canine Handler Support Emergency Operations in Western North Carolina [Image 2 of 3]

    Urban Search and Rescue Team Member and Canine Handler Support Emergency Operations in Western North Carolina

    ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Asheville, N.C. (Oct. 2, 2024) - Urban Search and Rescue Team member Ellen McGarry, a canine handler from Missouri Task Force One, and her dog Tad support emergency operations in Western North Carolina on Oct. 2.

    Date Taken: 10.02.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 17:00
    Photo ID: 8676894
    VIRIN: 241002-O-RP039-7894
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 13.84 MB
    Location: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    HurricaneHelene24

