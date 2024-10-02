Dropping Off Water

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT EISENHOWER, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class DAVID LOGSDON 

    Public Affairs Office

    Water is unloaded at the Dining Facility to allow it to open Thursday, Oct 3, to feed Soldiers. The local municipalities, community partners, and Army came together to support each other and the surrounding communities in the wake of Hurricane Helene. Fort Eisenhower sustained significant damage, loss of power, and loss of water service. (U.S. Army Photo by David Logsdon, Fort Eisenhower Public Affairs)

