    Boxer Conducts Flight Deck Operations [Image 5 of 7]

    Boxer Conducts Flight Deck Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Normand Basque 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jerrimi Tatum, right, a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Victor Febela, a native of Houston, Texas, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), remove chock and chains from a MH-60S Sea Hawk Helicopter assigned to the “Wildcards” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 as the ship steams in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 25, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Normand Basque)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 03:10
    VIRIN: 240925-N-CM165-1378
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
