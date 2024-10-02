Sailor Selected for STA-21

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class JaKorrian McConico, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) poses for a group photo with the CFAS command triad after McConnico had received news that he was selected for the Seaman-to-Admiral (STA-21) program Oct. 2, 2024. STA-21 is a full-time undergraduate education and commissioning program open to enlisted personnel of all pay grades and ratings who meet the eligibility requirements.