Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class JaKorrian McConico, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) poses for a group photo with the CFAS command triad after McConnico had received news that he was selected for the Seaman-to-Admiral (STA-21) program Oct. 2, 2024. STA-21 is a full-time undergraduate education and commissioning program open to enlisted personnel of all pay grades and ratings who meet the eligibility requirements.
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2024 02:48
|Photo ID:
|8675170
|VIRIN:
|241002-N-VD231-1004
|Resolution:
|3693x2954
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Selected for STA-21 [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Raquell Williams