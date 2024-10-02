Hot Chella Rae Performs at CFAS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The band “Hot Chelle Rae” performs for Sailors and Sasebo City community members during a concert at Nimitz Park in Sasebo, Japan Oct. 1, 2024. The concert was hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Sasebo and was open to the Japanese public. Navy MWR routinely hosts concerts and events to improve quality of life for service members and their dependents and to improve relations with the local Japanese community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)