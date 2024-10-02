Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    The band “Hot Chelle Rae” performs for Sailors and Sasebo City community members during a concert at Nimitz Park in Sasebo, Japan Oct. 1, 2024. The concert was hosted by Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Sasebo and was open to the Japanese public. Navy MWR routinely hosts concerts and events to improve quality of life for service members and their dependents and to improve relations with the local Japanese community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.03.2024 02:33
    Photo ID: 8675162
    VIRIN: 241001-N-VD231-1056
    Resolution: 3779x3023
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, Hot Chella Rae Performs at CFAS [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

