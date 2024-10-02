JMSDF Commander, Escort Division 5 visits USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), left, speaks with Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Capt. MASAHIRO, Goto, commander, Escort Division Five, right, during a tour of the well deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship transits the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 24, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)