Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JMSDF Commander, Escort Division 5 visits USS Boxer [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    JMSDF Commander, Escort Division 5 visits USS Boxer

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Col. Sean Dynan, commanding officer, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), left, speaks with Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force Capt. MASAHIRO, Goto, commander, Escort Division Five, right, during a tour of the well deck aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the ship transits the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 24, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.02.2024 23:40
    Photo ID: 8675127
    VIRIN: 240924-N-UY363-1144
    Resolution: 4145x2763
    Size: 350.36 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JMSDF Commander, Escort Division 5 visits USS Boxer [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JMSDF Commander, Escort Division 5 visits USS Boxer
    JMSDF Commander, Escort Division 5 visits USS Boxer
    JMSDF Commander, Escort Division 5 visits USS Boxer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    7th Fleet
    USMC
    Boxer
    JMSDF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download