Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BG Hibner visits the Emergency Operations Center [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BG Hibner visits the Emergency Operations Center

    UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Brig Gen. Daniel Hibner, Commanding General, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division met with officials at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh and received an update on the current state of recovery efforts in western North Carolina October 1. During his trip to NC, Hibner also made a stop in Charlotte to see the Generator Staging Base.

    Open communication and collaboration between state and federal agencies are essential to the success of ongoing recovery efforts.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 22:01
    Photo ID: 8672900
    VIRIN: 241001-A-XB412-9892
    Resolution: 3936x2216
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BG Hibner visits the Emergency Operations Center [Image 2 of 2], by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BG Hibner visits the Emergency Operations Center
    BG Hibner visits the Emergency Operations Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    partnerships
    readiness
    SAD
    Helene
    HELENE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download