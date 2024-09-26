BG Hibner visits the Emergency Operations Center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig Gen. Daniel Hibner, Commanding General, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division met with officials at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh and received an update on the current state of recovery efforts in western North Carolina October 1. During his trip to NC, Hibner also made a stop in Charlotte to see the Generator Staging Base.



Open communication and collaboration between state and federal agencies are essential to the success of ongoing recovery efforts.