NEW YORK, N.Y. (Sept. 27, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro celebrates the naming of the future USS Long Island (SSN 809), Sept. 27. Long Island will be the most advanced Virginia-class submarine to date and is sponsored by Chief Operating Officer of the New York Public Library Iris Weinshall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Jared Mancuso)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 20:14
|Photo ID:
|8672832
|VIRIN:
|240927-N-LY692-1267
|Resolution:
|6159x4927
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV Del Toro Celebrates the Naming of SSN 809 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.