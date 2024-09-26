Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    NEW YORK, N.Y. (Sept. 27, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro celebrates the naming of the future USS Long Island (SSN 809), Sept. 27. Long Island will be the most advanced Virginia-class submarine to date and is sponsored by Chief Operating Officer of the New York Public Library Iris Weinshall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Jared Mancuso)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 20:14
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    This work, SECNAV Del Toro Celebrates the Naming of SSN 809 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

