SECNAV Del Toro Celebrates the Naming of SSN 809

NEW YORK, N.Y. (Sept. 27, 2024) - Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro celebrates the naming of the future USS Long Island (SSN 809), Sept. 27. Long Island will be the most advanced Virginia-class submarine to date and is sponsored by Chief Operating Officer of the New York Public Library Iris Weinshall. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Jared Mancuso)