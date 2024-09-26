Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helene 2024- Steinhatchee [Image 12 of 12]

    Helene 2024- Steinhatchee

    STEINHATCHEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The community of Steinhatchee, Fla., worked tirelessly to clean up their small town after the Cat. 4 Hurricane Helene battered the West Coast of Florida. Many of the 500 residents returned to find Steinhatchee devasted by the storm's destructive winds and over ten-foot storm surge. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)

