Helene 2024- Steinhatchee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The community of Steinhatchee, Fla., worked tirelessly to clean up their small town after the Cat. 4 Hurricane Helene battered the West Coast of Florida. Many of the 500 residents returned to find Steinhatchee devasted by the storm's destructive winds and over ten-foot storm surge. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)