The community of Steinhatchee, Fla., worked tirelessly to clean up their small town after the Cat. 4 Hurricane Helene battered the West Coast of Florida. Many of the 500 residents returned to find Steinhatchee devasted by the storm's destructive winds and over ten-foot storm surge. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 09:47
|Photo ID:
|8671232
|VIRIN:
|240928-A-AZ289-9088
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|10.36 MB
|Location:
|STEINHATCHEE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Helene 2024- Steinhatchee [Image 12 of 12], by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.