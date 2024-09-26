NASA honors Air Force physical therapist with Silver Snoopy Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Danielle Anderson poses with her Silver Snoopy Award at the Space Vehicle MockUp Facility located within NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Houston, Texas, Sept. 20, 2024. Since September 2021, Anderson has led the Musculoskeletal Medicine and Rehabilitation team for Space Medicine Operations at JSC. (Courtesy photo from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Danielle Anderson)