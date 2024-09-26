U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Danielle Anderson poses with her Silver Snoopy Award at the Space Vehicle MockUp Facility located within NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Houston, Texas, Sept. 20, 2024. Since September 2021, Anderson has led the Musculoskeletal Medicine and Rehabilitation team for Space Medicine Operations at JSC. (Courtesy photo from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Danielle Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2024 07:49
|Photo ID:
|8671009
|VIRIN:
|240920-F-F3011-1001
|Resolution:
|1569x2083
|Size:
|534.55 KB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NASA honors Air Force physical therapist with Silver Snoopy Award [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NASA honors Air Force physical therapist with Silver Snoopy Award
No keywords found.