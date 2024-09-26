Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NASA honors Air Force physical therapist with Silver Snoopy Award [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NASA honors Air Force physical therapist with Silver Snoopy Award

    HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Medical Service   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Danielle Anderson poses with her Silver Snoopy Award at the Space Vehicle MockUp Facility located within NASA’s Johnson Space Center, Houston, Texas, Sept. 20, 2024. Since September 2021, Anderson has led the Musculoskeletal Medicine and Rehabilitation team for Space Medicine Operations at JSC. (Courtesy photo from U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Danielle Anderson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 07:49
    Photo ID: 8671009
    VIRIN: 240920-F-F3011-1001
    Resolution: 1569x2083
    Size: 534.55 KB
    Location: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASA honors Air Force physical therapist with Silver Snoopy Award [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NASA honors Air Force physical therapist with Silver Snoopy Award
    NASA honors Air Force physical therapist with Silver Snoopy Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NASA honors Air Force physical therapist with Silver Snoopy Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASA
    Physical Therapy
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    space medicine
    Silver Snoopy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download