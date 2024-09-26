Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024 [Image 14 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024

    AVIANO, ITALY

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to 31st Security Forces Squadron and NATO military members from Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy and Greece, conduct exercise Steadfast Nomad (STND), with C17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 62nd Airlift Wing, Joint Base Lewis –McChord, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 26, 2024. SNTD is a NATO level force-on-force exercise that brought together tactical subject matter experts all levels to help build a more lethal ground force to secure assets. During the exercise, the 31st Security Forces Squadron trained to tactically respond to threats on Aviano Air Base and practiced responding with more personnel, weapons, and all-terrain vehicles, and use the Home Station Instrumented Training System (HITS). The HITS is a Fully Deployable System That provides real time tracking of soldier to soldier and Area Weapons Effects for the battlefield. (U.S. Army Photo by Paolo Bovo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.01.2024 02:49
    Photo ID: 8670767
    VIRIN: 240926-A-JM436-1242
    Resolution: 2613x3919
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024 [Image 17 of 17], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024
    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024
    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024
    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024
    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024
    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024
    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024
    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024
    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024
    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024
    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024
    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024
    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024
    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024
    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024
    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024
    EXERCISE STEADFAST NOMAD 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAIRFORCE
    AvianoAirBase
    31stSecurityForcesSquadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download