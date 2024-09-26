NCBC Participates in BAA 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NCBC GULFPORT, Miss. (Sept. 19, 2024) – Sailors assigned to Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport participate in the Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony to honor those who passed in the previous 12 months. The ceremony provides an opportunity for the military community to remember the fallen and support the families left behind. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeffrey Yale)