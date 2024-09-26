Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCBC Participates in BAA 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    NCBC Participates in BAA 2024

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeffrey Yale 

    Naval Construction Group TWO

    NCBC GULFPORT, Miss. (Sept. 19, 2024) – Sailors assigned to Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport participate in the Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony to honor those who passed in the previous 12 months. The ceremony provides an opportunity for the military community to remember the fallen and support the families left behind. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeffrey Yale)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 14:13
    Photo ID: 8669502
    VIRIN: 240919-N-WD349-2045
    Resolution: 5580x3724
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, NCBC Participates in BAA 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jeffrey Yale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NCBC
    Navy
    Gulfport
    BellsAcrossAmerica

