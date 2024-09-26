DHITS 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 2024 Defense Health Information Technology Symposium, held in Dallas, Texas, Aug. 19 – 21, focused on the latest and modern IT projects and research across the military health system. Over 3,200 military and industry IT leaders, researchers and health care professionals shared their work through plenary and breakout sessions. DHITS focused on topics including women in health IT, artificial intelligence and machine language, enterprise intelligence, data solutions and future IT health research.