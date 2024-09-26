Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DHITS 2024 [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DHITS 2024

    UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Robert Hammer 

    Defense Health Agency

    The 2024 Defense Health Information Technology Symposium, held in Dallas, Texas, Aug. 19 – 21, focused on the latest and modern IT projects and research across the military health system. Over 3,200 military and industry IT leaders, researchers and health care professionals shared their work through plenary and breakout sessions. DHITS focused on topics including women in health IT, artificial intelligence and machine language, enterprise intelligence, data solutions and future IT health research.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 14:12
    Photo ID: 8669392
    VIRIN: 240819-O-VO263-9467
    Resolution: 4947x2736
    Size: 13.58 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHITS 2024 [Image 6 of 6], by Robert Hammer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DHITS 2024
    DHITS 2024
    DHITS 2024
    DHITS 2024
    DHITS 2024
    DHITS 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DHITS
    DHITS 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download