    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responds to effects of Hurricane Helene [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responds to effects of Hurricane Helene

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Brig. Gen. Daniel Hibner talks employees and contractors from a team supporting the Temporary Emergency Power mission in response to Hurricane Helene and staged in Albany, Ga.
    The team working alongside Planning and Response Teams from the Pittsburgh District, Albuquerque District, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Honolulu District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, USACE is ensuring swift and efficient power restoration.
    USACE personnel are deployed to Alabama and Florida coordinating with Soldiers from the 249th Engineer Battalion - Prime Power and contractors. Temporary Emergency power personnel are at staging bases with generators and equipment, postured to provide support.
    USACE brings unique capabilities to emergency responses, but we are just one piece of a much larger Army and DoD team working to support our federal, state, and local partners.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.30.2024 07:18
    Photo ID: 8668800
    VIRIN: 240929-A-BO243-1053
    Resolution: 4272x2848
    Size: 8.2 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responds to effects of Hurricane Helene [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

