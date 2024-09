Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan submersible take a group photo following the hearing in North Charleston, S.C., on Sept. 27, 2024. The hearing examined all aspects of the loss of the Titan, including pre-accident historical events, regulatory compliance, crewmember duties and qualifications, mechanical and structural systems, emergency response, and the submersible industry. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kate Kilroy)