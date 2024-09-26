Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard observes 80th anniversary of Battle of Peleliu

    PELELIU, PALAU

    09.15.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Capt. Robert Kistner, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, Command Master Chief Jeremy Thomas, and Compact of Free Association liaisons proudly attended the 80th commemoration of the Battle of Peleliu, hosted by President Surangel Whipps Jr., the Governor of Peleliu, and the U.S. Marine Corps, in Peleliu on Sept. 15, 2024. This solemn ceremony honored the incredible bravery and sacrifice of the Marines and U.S. Army soldiers who fought to liberate Palau 80 years ago. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    United States Coast Guard, Republic of Palau deepen partnership at Joint Committee Meeting in Peleliu

