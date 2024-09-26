U.S. Coast Guard observes 80th anniversary of Battle of Peleliu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Robert Kistner, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam, Command Master Chief Jeremy Thomas, and Compact of Free Association liaisons proudly attended the 80th commemoration of the Battle of Peleliu, hosted by President Surangel Whipps Jr., the Governor of Peleliu, and the U.S. Marine Corps, in Peleliu on Sept. 15, 2024. This solemn ceremony honored the incredible bravery and sacrifice of the Marines and U.S. Army soldiers who fought to liberate Palau 80 years ago. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Derek Wallin)