Date Taken: 09.28.2024 Date Posted: 09.29.2024 17:00 Photo ID: 8668348 VIRIN: 240929-O-AB413-2718 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 2 MB Location: GEORGIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, State of Georgia and FEMA Hold Meeting with Local Officials After Hurricane Helene [Image 8 of 8], by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.