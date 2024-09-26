Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams Help Hurricane Helene Survivors [Image 2 of 2]

    FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams Help Hurricane Helene Survivors

    BRADENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2024

    Photo by Liz Roll 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Bradenton, Fla. (Sept. 29, 2024) - FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams help survivors of Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 09.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.29.2024 16:09
    Photo ID: 8668326
    VIRIN: 240929-O-LR493-4498
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 340.08 KB
    Location: BRADENTON, FLORIDA, US
    This work, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams Help Hurricane Helene Survivors [Image 2 of 2], by Liz Roll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane
    FEMA

