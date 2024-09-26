Date Taken: 09.29.2024 Date Posted: 09.29.2024 16:09 Photo ID: 8668326 VIRIN: 240929-O-LR493-4498 Resolution: 1024x768 Size: 340.08 KB Location: BRADENTON, FLORIDA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams Help Hurricane Helene Survivors [Image 2 of 2], by Liz Roll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.