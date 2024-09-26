Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    153rd Financial Management Support Battalion supports the Florida National Guard’s response to Hurricane Helene [Image 5 of 5]

    153rd Financial Management Support Battalion supports the Florida National Guard’s response to Hurricane Helene

    ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Klestinski 

    50th Regional Support Group

    Florida Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 153rd Financial Management Support Battalion provide financial operations support in St. Augustine, Florida, while attached to the Florida State Quartermaster Office during the state’s response to Hurricane Helene, Sept. 26, 2024. During hurricane activations, guard members responding in impacted areas need to buy various supplies sourced by the local economy to accomplish their missions. Soldiers serving in financial management units execute the required processes that enable those guard members engaged in relief operations to pay for necessary purchases efficiently.

    These Soldiers belong to the 1153rd and 2153rd Financial Management Companies, which belong to the same battalion. They are a mix of team members serving on a purchase request team with the 1153rd, who are processing purchase orders, and a mobile purchase team with the 2153rd, who are planning their route and operations for movement to assist with purchases for units activated throughout the state.

