Coast Guard ground crews assessing damage near Keaton Beach, Florida, Sept. 27, 2024. After Category 4 Hurricane Helene impacted the region late Thursday, Coast Guard and partner agencies conducted inspections for structural damage and possible pollution concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaiden Hartley)