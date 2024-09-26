Headline: America's Airshow 2024 Day 1: F-22 Raptor / P-51D Mustang

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force pilot in a P-51D Mustang prepares for takeoff during the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. The P-51 Mustang, known as the ultimate piston-engine fighter of World War II, is also one of the most influential and successful warplanes ever built. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Ezekieljay Correa)