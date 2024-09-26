Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headline: America's Airshow 2024 Day 1: F-22 Raptor / P-51D Mustang [Image 8 of 8]

    Headline: America's Airshow 2024 Day 1: F-22 Raptor / P-51D Mustang

    MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.0024

    Photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    A U.S. Air Force pilot in a P-51D Mustang prepares for takeoff during the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2024. The P-51 Mustang, known as the ultimate piston-engine fighter of World War II, is also one of the most influential and successful warplanes ever built. America's Airshow 2024 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Ezekieljay Correa)

    Date Taken: 09.25.0024
    Date Posted: 09.28.2024 13:39
    Photo ID: 8667346
    VIRIN: 240927-M-LU593-3285
    Resolution: 6352x4237
    Size: 854.12 KB
    Location: MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Headline: America's Airshow 2024 Day 1: F-22 Raptor / P-51D Mustang [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airshow
    MCAS Miramar
    F-22 Raptor
    U.S. Air Force
    P-51D Mustang
    MCASMiramarAirShow

