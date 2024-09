Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Coast Guard and partners agencies meet to coordinate response efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene, Keaton Beach, Florida, Sept. 28, 2024. Through the National Incident Management System, a mission ready package has been formulated to include a statement of the mission capability needed, descriptions of conditions that might impact the mission, required logistical support and the estimated cost of providing the resources. (Courtesy photo by Brook Serbu)