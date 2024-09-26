Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Response [Image 2 of 3]

    Hurricane Helene Response

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Brandon Miles 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FLARNG Soldiers from the 753rd Brigade Engineering Battalion clear debris from roads in Bell, Fla., on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Response to Hurricane Helene is a massive team effort, and FLARNG fully mobilizes all available forces. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Brandon Miles, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)

    This work, Hurricane Helene Response [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Brandon Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

