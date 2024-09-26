Hurricane Helene Response

FLARNG Soldiers from the 753rd Brigade Engineering Battalion clear debris from roads in Bell, Fla., on Saturday, September 28, 2024. Response to Hurricane Helene is a massive team effort, and FLARNG fully mobilizes all available forces. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Brandon Miles, 107th MPAD, FLARNG)
