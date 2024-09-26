A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft prepares to refuel during Gray Flag 24, off the coast California, Sept. 18, 2024. Gray Flag was a large force test event that brought the joint force together to test and evaluate multi-domain systems in a maritime environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 18:28
|Photo ID:
|8666510
|VIRIN:
|240918-F-KQ087-1145
|Resolution:
|3911x2602
|Size:
|533.04 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Testing, testing [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.