Testing, testing

A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft prepares to refuel during Gray Flag 24, off the coast California, Sept. 18, 2024. Gray Flag was a large force test event that brought the joint force together to test and evaluate multi-domain systems in a maritime environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)