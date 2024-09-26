Date Taken: 09.25.2024 Date Posted: 09.27.2024 13:06 Photo ID: 8665497 VIRIN: 240926-O-CI346-2653 Resolution: 3949x5923 Size: 1.89 MB Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USO Hosts Bells Across America Ceremony to Honor Fallen Service Members [Image 6 of 6], by Christian Lilakos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.