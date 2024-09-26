64th BSB conducts a field exercise in Poland

U.S. Army Sgt. Mahalaleel Mason, a squad leader assigned to Alpha Company, 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, unloads a crop with a towbar off of his assigned palletized loading system to rehearse resupply operations and rehearse recovery of an inoperable vehicle during a company field exercise dedicated to ensuring combat readiness at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug 13-15, 2024. The field exercise focused on the units ability to conducts day and night logistical packages, platoon operational order briefs over a terrain model, and establishing a forward logistical element. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. John Setera)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 09:54
|Photo ID:
|8665007
|VIRIN:
|240813-A-MW025-1774
|Resolution:
|1536x1536
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
