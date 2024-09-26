Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    64th BSB conducts a field exercise in Poland [Image 5 of 5]

    64th BSB conducts a field exercise in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    08.13.2024

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Mahalaleel Mason, a squad leader assigned to Alpha Company, 64th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, unloads a crop with a towbar off of his assigned palletized loading system to rehearse resupply operations and rehearse recovery of an inoperable vehicle during a company field exercise dedicated to ensuring combat readiness at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, Aug 13-15, 2024. The field exercise focused on the units ability to conducts day and night logistical packages, platoon operational order briefs over a terrain model, and establishing a forward logistical element. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. John Setera)

    EUCOM; StrongerTogether; VCorps

