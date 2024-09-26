Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    751st Troop Command All Hazards Exercise

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    751st Troop Command All Hazards Exercise

    ARTEMUS, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade pose for a photo with members of Wolfe County search and rescue team and Red Star Wilderness emergency medical services at the Disney Training Center in Artemus, Kentucky on Sept. 14, 2024. The soldiers and the two rescue teams worked together in an all-hazards exercise to improve inoperability. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 08:40
    Photo ID: 8664847
    VIRIN: 240914-Z-UX184-1001
    Resolution: 720x540
    Size: 165.07 KB
    Location: ARTEMUS, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 751st Troop Command All Hazards Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    751st Troop Command All Hazards Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    63rd TAB
    all-hazards
    Wolfe County search and rescue
    Red Star Wilderness EMS
    Disney Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download