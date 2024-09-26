751st Troop Command All Hazards Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers with the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade pose for a photo with members of Wolfe County search and rescue team and Red Star Wilderness emergency medical services at the Disney Training Center in Artemus, Kentucky on Sept. 14, 2024. The soldiers and the two rescue teams worked together in an all-hazards exercise to improve inoperability. (Courtesy photo)