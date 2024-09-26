Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BASOPS Maintenance purchasing agent to retire after 45 years of Army service

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BASOPS Maintenance purchasing agent to retire after 45 years of Army service

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Günter Meissner is a purchasing agent with Base Support Operations Maintenance in Grafenwöhr, Germany. The German host nation employee is set to retire in about four months after 45 years of service in the Grafenwöhr military community working for the U.S. Army. He said when he thinks back on his 45 years with the Army, he has many fond memories to take with him into retirement. (Stefan Pfister)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 03:42
    Photo ID: 8664683
    VIRIN: 240927-A-SM279-8376
    Resolution: 1025x769
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BASOPS Maintenance purchasing agent to retire after 45 years of Army service, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    BASOPS Maintenance purchasing agent to retire after 45 years of Army service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    MeetYourArmy
    StrongerTogether
    PeopleFirst
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download