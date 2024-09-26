The Hush House: Where Engines are Built

Members of the Tohoku Five Newspapers Organization pose for a photo during an F-16 Fighting Falcon engine run at full afterburner at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Sept. 18, 2024. The Hush House provides a controlled environment where engines can be tested under various conditions, ensuring they meet the standards required for Misawa’s mission of maintaining air superiority and readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|09.17.2024
|09.26.2024 19:40
|8664089
|240918-F-NU460-1136
|6622x4415
|18.63 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|5
|1
