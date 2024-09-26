Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Navy Band Chiefs Pinning Ceremony [Image 8 of 12]

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240926-N-SJ665-1008 WASHINGTON (September 26, 2024) Chief Musician Joseph Gonzalez, San Antonio, Tex., receives his Chief pins. The Navy Band holds pinning ceremonies throughout the year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Navy
    Chiefs Pinning
    Navy Music

