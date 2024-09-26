240926-N-SJ665-1008 WASHINGTON (September 26, 2024) Chief Musician Joseph Gonzalez, San Antonio, Tex., receives his Chief pins. The Navy Band holds pinning ceremonies throughout the year. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 13:59
|Photo ID:
|8663212
|VIRIN:
|240926-N-SJ665-1008
|Resolution:
|6541x4365
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Navy Band Chiefs Pinning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.