CDC Highlight

Ayaka Howell, Child Development Center child and youth program assistant, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., September 16, 2024. Howell’s duties include providing a safe and nurturing environment for children to learn new skills and supporting Shaw AFB by caring for their dependents. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)