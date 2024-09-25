CDC Highlight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing

    Ayaka Howell, Child Development Center child and youth program assistant, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., September 16, 2024. Howell’s duties include providing a safe and nurturing environment for children to learn new skills and supporting Shaw AFB by caring for their dependents. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Shaw AFB
    CDC

