CDC Highlight

Ayaka Howell, Child Development Center child and youth program assistant, poses for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., September 16, 2024. Howell’s duties include providing a safe and nurturing environment for children to learn new skills and supporting Shaw AFB by caring for their dependents. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Dallin Wrye)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 12:09
|Photo ID:
|8663068
|VIRIN:
|091724-F-TK030-3504
|Resolution:
|5650x3759
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
