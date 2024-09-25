III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a Helicopter Rope Suspension Techniques Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with III Marine Expeditionary Force conducts rappelling drills out of a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during a helicopter rope suspension techniques course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 24, 2024. The course trained Marines in HRST procedures by conducting insert and extract capabilities, fast roping, rappelling, helocasting and special patrol insertion and extraction rigging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)