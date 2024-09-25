A U.S. Marine with III Marine Expeditionary Force conducts rappelling drills out of a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during a helicopter rope suspension techniques course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 24, 2024. The course trained Marines in HRST procedures by conducting insert and extract capabilities, fast roping, rappelling, helocasting and special patrol insertion and extraction rigging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2024 02:30
|Photo ID:
|8662365
|VIRIN:
|240924-M-YJ953-1571
|Resolution:
|4211x6316
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a Helicopter Rope Suspension Techniques Course [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.