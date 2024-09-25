Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a Helicopter Rope Suspension Techniques Course [Image 10 of 10]

    III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a Helicopter Rope Suspension Techniques Course

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.24.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    A U.S. Marine with III Marine Expeditionary Force conducts rappelling drills out of a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during a helicopter rope suspension techniques course at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 24, 2024. The course trained Marines in HRST procedures by conducting insert and extract capabilities, fast roping, rappelling, helocasting and special patrol insertion and extraction rigging. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Manuel Alvarado)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 02:30
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force participate in a Helicopter Rope Suspension Techniques Course [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Manuel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Okinawa
    HRST
    Marines
    III MEF. EOTG

