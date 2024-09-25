Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB welcomes new deputy to the commander

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Effective this week, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade has a new Deputy to the Commander. Welcome James “Mac” L. McGinnis to the 405th AFSB team. As the DCO, he is the senior Army civilian within the organization and assists the brigade commander in integrating, synchronizing and directing all aspects of acquisition, logistics and technology support.

    As a member of the 405th AFSB’s command group, his responsibilities extend to four Battalions, eight Logistics Readiness Centers, two Base Support Operations organizations, and extensive LOGCAP and LAR programs.

    He is a retired Colonel with 30 years of active-duty Army service. His last position was deputy to the commander at the 407th AFSB’s Army Field Support Battalion-Fort Carson. Read more about his career and his background in his official biography at www.afsbeurope.army.mil/Portals/30/James%20McGinnis%20DCO%20SEP%202024_1.pdf

