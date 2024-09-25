Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    K16 Airbase 5K Color Run

    K16 Airbase 5K Color Run

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    K-16 Airbase Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation held a 5K color run for service members and civilians on K-16 Airbase, June 22. Soldiers and family members were covered in colorful chalk during the rainy Saturday morning as they ran and walked throughout the installation to the finish line. )Kendel Gratz finished 1st in the women’s division and WO1 Zach Murri, 2-2 Assault Helicopter Battalion, finished 1st in the men’s division and 1st overall.
    (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Bryson Walker)

