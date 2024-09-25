Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Soldiers conduct Explosive Hazard Awareness Training

    EOD Soldiers conduct Explosive Hazard Awareness Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.08.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Soldiers from the United Nations Command Security Battalion participated in Explosive Hazard Awareness Training on Camp Bonifas on May 8. The training consisted of a classroom portion and multiple practical exercises taught by the United Nations Command Mine Action Cell and Explosive Ordnance Disposal assigned to 718th Ordnance Company from Camp Humphreys.
    Soldiers were shown how to identify potential hazards along with the SLAM method (Stop, Look, Assess, Move). During the practical exercise Soldiers had the opportunity to use a VMR3 "MineHound" dual sensor mine detector to sweep for potential training ordnance and practiced using a 10-line Unexploded Ordnance report to notify EOD of their findings.
    "EHAT is important for the Soldiers stationed up here at the JSA considering the number of explosive hazards found alongside the DMZ, specifically landmines " - 1st LT Dong Jin Yim, EOD officer assigned to the 718th Ordnance Company (EOD) (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Bryson Walker)

